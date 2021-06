"We moved about 18 years ago and ever since the beginning we've had issues with parents dropping off underage (under 16, that is) kids with no supervision at our community pool for hours at a time. We've had issues with theft, vandalism, and non-residents using the pool because for the first ten years or so, the gate had a keypad which you had to input a number onto and people were just giving out the number to anybody and everybody. And for the first couple of years (until the HOA caught on at least), we also had a public phone that could call anywhere, free of charge. People were using it to call long-distance to Mexico and South America. When the HOA figured that out, they removed the phone and replaced it with one that could only dial 9-1-1. About eight years ago, they also replaced the keypad lock with one that you have to scan a card to get in.