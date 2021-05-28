French Football Federation President Wants Kylian Mbappe to Stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is a name that’s dominated Real Madrid news for some time now. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is being eyed up by Los Blancos as the man to lead the club into a new era, with staples of the previous epoch such as Sergio Ramos on the way out. Now Karim Benzema, recently recalled to the French national team after several years in the wilderness, has been talking up the chances of his compatriot joining him at Madrid.