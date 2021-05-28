Cancel
French Football Federation President Wants Kylian Mbappe to Stay at Paris Saint-Germain

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet is hopeful that Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain amid links to Real Madrid and Liverpool. Mbappe was instrumental in helping PSG win the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions last season, and scored 42 goals in 47 games across competitions. The 22-year-old is a top target for a number of European clubs, with his future still up the air as he edges towards the final ear of his contract.

