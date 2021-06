When we last left off, things for the Chicago Fire were moving quickly toward disaster. A reprive win over Inter Miami was countered swiftly by a kick-in-the-pants loss to Montreal CF in the game before the break. Once again, the Men in (soon to be again Red) were let down by inefficiency in front of goal and a communications breakdown on defense. However, there were some things to be positive about. Ignacio Aliseda played 30 minutes and looked like he hadn’t missed a step. His first touch forced a free kick in a dangerous area and he looked like he could create whatever he wanted down the left. Offor came in late and got some shots off, and the defense played acceptably until the breakdown.