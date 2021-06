For 18 years, I have been proudly serving as a soldier in the United States Army. Service has taught me two enduring lessons:. First, our men and women who serve this country look at each other as brothers and sisters, with one common mission. Our politics, religion, race and ethnicity are of no consequence. All that is important to us is supporting each other, whether on the battlefield or at home. If that support means giving your life to save your brother, you selflessly do your duty.