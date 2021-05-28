Rob Oller | Columbus race car owner Mike Shank hoping for checkered flag at Indy 500
Visiting his grandmother’s house on Northwest Boulevard in Grandview, 5-year-old Mike Shank heard his future calling from under the hoods of passing cars. “She lived close to the road and I could name cars by the sound of their motors,” the 53-year-old Shank said this week, recalling childhood memories from the early 1970s. “Chevy 350. Six-cylinder Dodge. Four-cylinder Toyota. I just loved cars. My whole world was based on them.”www.dispatch.com