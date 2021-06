REVIEW – There are people out there that say “You can rest when you’re dead” and I believe that’s a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Sleep and sleep quality have been linked to weight loss, Alzheimer’s and a whole host of more common issues such as job and exam performance. Up until now, getting feedback on your sleep required going to a doctor followed by spending the night in a strange bed in a lab with a bunch of wires and tubes attached to you. That’s not the best scenario for a typical night’s rest. I think that’s why the Tatch wearable sleep test device was invented. I was able to try these sleep patches in the comfort of my own home.