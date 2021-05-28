Cancel
LeBron James, Anthony Davis get tough in Game 3 as Los Angeles Lakers regain their groove

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Playing in their first home playoff game in eight years, the Los Angeles Lakers looked like a true championship contender for the first time in a while. L.A., the No. 7 seed, won 109-95 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in its first-round matchup against the No. 2-seeded Phoenix Suns, with Anthony Davis (34 points, 11 rebounds) and LeBron James (21 points, nine assists) looking like the dynamic duo that led the Lakers to an NBA title last year.

