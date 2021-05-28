Dog Is My Copilot Flies 45+ Dogs From El Paso, Texas to Loving Families In Portland, OR

(PRESS RELEASE) AUSTIN, TX — Dog Is My CoPilot, the national non-profit that transports at-risk animals from overcrowded shelters to adoption centers in other geographic regions where loving families are waiting for them, has announced an important flight scheduled for May 26, 2021 out of El Paso, TX, timed with National Dog Foster Care Month. Austin-based Wondercide, the leader in safe and effective, plant-powered pest protection for pets, people, and homes is also on a mission to protect pets and is excited to participate in the first Texas flight of 2021. This past holiday season Wondercide pledged to donate proceeds from the Wondercide sampler box, and Dog is My CoPilot is pleased to announce the entire flight has been made possible by Wondercide customers and this generous donation.