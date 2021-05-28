Cancel
Oakland, CA

Oakland Declares Paul Mooney Day, May 19

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Oakland is commemorating late comedian Paul Mooney and has declared May 19 “Paul Mooney Day.”. According to TMZ, Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife proposed the resolution to name a day after the trailblazing comedian whose career was also spent as an actor, writer, and producer for four decades. Legal documents obtained by the outlet show that Fife wanted Mooney to have a day named after him for his “uncompromising social and political commentary and iconic contributions to Black arts and entertainment.”

