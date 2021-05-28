Portland Pet Food Company Names Head of Marketing
(PRESS RELEASE) PORTLAND, OR – Portland Pet Food Company (PPFC) announces the promotion of Peter Christiani from marketing manager to head of marketing. Shortly after joining the company in June 2020, Christiani spearheaded the ecommerce strategy, propelling PPFC into unprecedented, rapid growth. In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding the marketing team and all marketing-related initiatives, including strategy, branding and digital.petsplusmag.com