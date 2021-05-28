Cancel
Connecticut State

Connecticut shooting: 3 dead, 1 seriously hurt in suspected murder-suicide, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 20 days ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Three people are dead and one person is being treated for serious injuries following an apparent murder-suicide in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, police said.

According to WTNH and WTIC, the incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Friday at a Lownds Drive home. Windsor Locks police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds and a fifth who was unharmed, the news outlets reported.

Crews pronounced three adults, including the suspected shooter, dead at the scene, authorities said. The fourth victim is undergoing surgery for serious injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the news outlets.

Police continue to investigate the incident but believe it was a murder-suicide, authorities said.

