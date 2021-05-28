Letter: Parks are a refuge, but not a home

Recently, I tried to adopt a dog from the Cambria County Humane Society but was denied. The reason was that I have a beagle that is an outside dog who is not neutered. Since dogs from the humane society are fixed when you get them, I’m not sure why this is a problem. I was told this is their policy. I asked if I didn’t have a dog and got one from them, and a week later got another one from somewhere else would I have to return their dog or is there a law that I would have to get my new dog fixed.