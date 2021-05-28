How banks can leverage their digital experiences to remain competitive

Hile 86% of the world’s central banks weigh the potential risks and rewards of issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), much of the analysis remains abstract to experimental. This is a good thing, since there are numerous potentially destabilizing risks and other considerations central bankers must weigh as they contemplate entering the digital currency space race. Indeed, a space race is afoot for the future of money and payments, but the real choice is not whether central banks should become retail-level technology companies, an implied change of launching a CBDC. Rather, the real debate is how to let a growing and increasingly competitive private sector thrive in adding much needed competition and optionality when it comes to the future of payments and money.