Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Hope City Council Accepts 2020 Audit Report

newhopemn.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Hope City Council formally accepted the 2020 Financial Audit Report at its meeting of May 24. Bill Lauer, from the certified public accounting firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich, and Co. (MMKR) provided an overview of the scope of the audit, findings and opinions of the city’s records and financial data. MMKR did not identify any deficiencies in internal controls considered to be material weaknesses, there were no instances of non-compliance, they reported no findings, and they encountered no difficulties in dealing with management in performing and completing the audit.

www.newhopemn.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope City#Internal Controls#Non Compliance#The New Hope City Council#Financial Audit Report#Malloy Montague#Mmkr#New Hope#The New Hope Aquatic Park#Federal Cares#General Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Gravette, ARArkansas Online

Gravette City Council members hear reports, discuss agenda items

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette City Council held their committee of the whole meeting June 17 at the Civic Center. Mayor Kurt Maddox conducted the meeting in the absence of chairman Ron Theis. Reports were heard from several department heads. Police chief Chuck Skaggs reported his department had responded...
Politicssanfordspringvalenews.com

City Council Approves Budget, No New Firefighters or Dispatchers

On Tuesday, June 23, the Sanford City Council met via Zoom and approved a $34.6 million budget after three and a half hours of debate on several amendments. The budget covers municipal operations only. The school budget was approved by voter referendum earlier this month. The Budget Committee worked on...
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

House committee OKs bill inspired by city audit report

A bill inspired by last year’s audit of the City of Rocky Mount sailed unanimously through the state House Judiciary Committee this week after having been overwhelmingly approved early last month by the Senate. State Sen. Lisa Stone Barnes, R-Nash, is one of the primary sponsors of Senate Bill 473,...
Hutchinson, MNkduz.com

Hutchinson City Council Officially Accepts Resignation of Begnaud

The Hutchinson City Council this week approved a resolution officially accepting the resignation and declaring a council vacancy for the seat held by Brandon Begnaud. Begnaud is moving out of the state, and his last official day is July 15th. City Administrator Matt Jaunich gave the council a timeline on...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Council approves new interim city manager contract

Santa Monica has been without a permanent chief executive since Rick Cole resigned in April 2020, but City Council formally approved the contract of former City Manager John Jalili, who is set to begin serving as interim city manager when current interim manager Lane Dilg leaves this week. Council appointed...
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

City accepts safety grant

Napoleon City Council Monday accepted the Safe Routes to School grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation, a project which is in partnership with the Napoleon Area City Schools. The project proposal features upgrading or installing new crosswalks and pedestrian crossing signage along Glenwood Avenue, especially at the intersections of...
Politicsbosquecountytoday.com

Meridian receives clean audit report

The Meridian City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 14. Sheryl Merritt, a representative for the company who performed the city’s financial audit for the fiscal year ending on September 20, 2020, shared the results of the audit. “In our opinion, the financial statements referred to represent the respected financial position of governmental activities and the business-type…
Politicsnorthiowatimes.com

City council hires new police chief

Derek Chambers, an officer with the Guttenberg Police Department for 13 years, was hired as police chief when the city council approved his appointment at its regular monthly meeting on June 15. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of long-time Police Chief George Morteo, who will leave the position in late July after nearly 30 years with the local department.
New York City, NYkramerlevin.com

New York City Council to Require 'Racial Equity Reports' for Many Land Use Applications

The New York City Council on June 17 approved legislation that would mandate a “racial equity report” in connection with many rezonings, special permits and other land use applications submitted on or after June 1, 2022. The report will be required not only for upzonings and special permits that increase permitted floor area, but also for certain downzonings and historic district designations. The legislation (Intro. No. 1572-B) also requires the Department of City Planning (DCP) and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) to develop a new “equitable development data tool” with current and historical data regarding neighborhood demographics, housing affordability and other factors.
Riverside, CAmynewsla.com

New City Attorney Confirmed by Riverside City Council

Merced City Attorney Phaedra Norton was confirmed for the same position in Riverside by the City Council Tuesday. Norton fills the position left vacant in October when the council terminated the contract with Gary Geuss, who was city attorney for nearly five years. The reasons for his discharge were not specified.
Springdale, ARArkansas Online

Springdale veterans park project hopes to raise $5.8 million, City Council told

SPRINGDALE -- Fundraising for a $5.8 million park to honor veterans has begun, the nonprofit Springdale Veterans Organization informed the City Council on Tuesday. The project would convert 5 acres at the east end of J.B. Hunt Park into a landscaped area with a variety of trees, trails, flags of the service branches and memorials designed to inspire and encourage visitors to stay and make return visits rather than present only a static tribute. The group plans to raise the amount privately, including donations of labor and material, the council was told.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque City Council approves new code of conduct

Dubuque City Council members have a new list of dos and don’ts. Council members voted, 7-0, this week to adopt a new code of conduct that lays out in detail the correct behavior and procedures members should follow, both in and out of session. The City Council has been working...
Ames, IAAmes Tribune

Ames City Council accepts $6.1 million bid for Prairie View 'super' industrial park infrastructure

The Ames City Council awarded a $6.1 million base bid to Keller Excavating at Tuesday's council meeting to extend utilities to the Prairie View Industrial "super park." The industrial park, which will be located just east of Interstate 35 and north of U.S. Highway 30, boasts proximity to the interstate, railway access and a large capacity for gas and electricity as reasons to bring in developers.
Watsonville, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Watsonville City Council passes new budget

WATSONVILLE — The Watsonville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt a city budget despite calls from community members to not move forward with increasing police department funds. Residents did voice their happiness with the large investment into the City Parks and Recreation Department the 2021-2023 biennial budget set...
Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

Meet Peoria's new City Council member, who hopes to be ‘voice' for medical community

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali’s empty at-large city council seat has, finally, been formally filled. On Tuesday the council swore in Kiran Velpula as its newest member. Velpula is assistant professor in the departments of Cancer Biology and Pharmacology, Pediatrics and Neurosurgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. He sought the council seat after becoming frustrated with the number of doctors he trained leaving Peoria. He feels the city needs to better market itself to keep more young professionals in the area.
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

City Council also accepts $2,500 grant for Fire Department Monday night

KEY ACTION: Gave first reading to a proposal that aims to hire a part-time animal control officer for the city. If approved, an animal control specialist would work up to 28 hours a week and be assigned to the city's code enforcement office. The bulk of time on the job would likely be spent handling matters involving dogs and cats.
Retailwcsjnews.com

Morris City Council Votes on New Brand Image

The city of Morris has a new brand image. The Morris City Council last night heard a presentation from Carl Wohlt with the Wohlt Group out of Naperville. Wohlt said he worked with the Morris Downtown Development Partnership, Morris Retail Association, Grundy County Chamber and other organizations. Wolht said the...