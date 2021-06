As discussed on this website at length recently, the legal industry is starting to return to normal as COVID-19 cases drop across the country. Many law firms have indicated that they will expect employees to return to the office soon in some fashion, and firms have adopted different policies surrounding how frequently attorneys and staff will need to be in their offices. For a variety of reasons, law firms should use all of the lessons they learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote remote work, and this can ultimately have a positive impact on the bottom lines of many law firms.