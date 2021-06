Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek will look a bit different this year. It won’t all be virtual, nor will it be exclusively in-person. It’ll be a hybrid. “We wanted to focus on having art available within everyone’s comfort zone,” said Amy Sonder, promotions coordinator for the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp., which organizes ArtsWeek. “While we have a lot of people who are ready to go to events and participate in person, we do offer a lot of the activities virtual as well so that [will] allow people to still participate but remain at home and where they feel more safe.”