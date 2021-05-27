Cancel
Sherwood, OH

Thelma L. (Dickey) Nearing, 85

wbnowqct.com
 19 days ago

Thelma L. (Dickey) Nearing, 85 years, of Sherwood, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with her family by her side. Thelma was born April 6, 1936, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adrian and Marie (Sohn) Dickey. She was a 1954 graduate of Sherwood-Delaware High School, where she was valedictorian of her class. Thelma continued her education at the college level, but never received her degree. Thelma was a bookkeeper and payroll clerk for the A. Van Brackel and Sons for 27 years. She had previously worked for John Manville and Community Action for a total of 43 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Sherwood United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and assisted in helping prepare and serve funeral luncheons. Thelma enjoyed reading, baking – Christmas cookies were her favorite, traveling, having been to 48 out of 50 states, vegetable and flower gardening, working crossword puzzles and playing solitaire. She loved animals, especially her dogs and cats. Thelma was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

