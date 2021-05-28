Hackathon 2021

NSTEM is built on the WordPress platform, needing constant updates. Our entire social media campaign will be aimed at sending targeted persons to different parts of our website for different desired results. The key result is to increase the number of chapters across the country in record time. We are looking for Innovators, problem solvers and tech-savvy interns to join NSTEM’s Tech Team. Tech team is a group of NSTEM interns that have a knack for technology use and are adept at helping others. These interns are problem solvers, critical thinkers, and enjoy staying on top of new technologies and best practices that will drive the mission of NSTEM. Tech Team members are able to troubleshoot issues and serve as the front line for tech support issues such as logins and will aid with G-Suite apps for our global users. They are able to create helpful learning materials like tutorials and documentation. In addition, they support new staff and interns as they onboard. Tech Team members are innovators and come up with ways to expand the knowledge and confidence of all NSTEM’s constituents.