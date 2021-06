Fudge is a perfect dessert for when you want something not only sweet, but also dense and delicious. The actual process of making fudge is complicated. It involves measuring, cartelizing, and cooling. Not to mention, fudge often contains dairy, but it can be enjoyed as a plant-based dessert without having to give up any of its dense, delicious traits. These fudge recipes are ones you can make on your own in the ease of your own kitchen. Feel free to enjoy these on your own on a night in, or share with friends. Either way, you’ll be excited to welcome fudge back into your diet. Don’t forget to check out these recipes and many others on our Food Monster App!