The Best Reviewed Crime Books of the Month

Gonzales, Sophie. Only Mostly Devastated. Wednesday Books. 2020. $17.99. 288p. HC. 9781250315892. Out-and-proud Ollie moves from San Jose, California, to Collinswood, North Carolina, for the summer with his family to help care for his ailing Aunt Linda. At the lake one day with his cousins, he meets a boy named Will and the two are immediately taken with each other, and so begins a summer romance, the sort of mutual infatuation perhaps only experienced by high schoolers. When Aunt Linda takes a turn for the worse, Ollie and his parents decide to stay for the school year. Now the new kid at the local high school, Ollie is quickly befriended by a group of girls, and before long tells them of his fling with Will—only to discover Will attends the same school and is still very much in the closet. When the boys see one another at a party, Will’s initial excitement at seeing Ollie quickly dissipates, and as the days go on, he distances himself from Ollie, unwilling to admit his true feelings.