Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Best Reviewed Crime Books of the Month

By CrimeReads
crimereads.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. “Chris Power’s elegant first novel is a slyly ensnaring literary thriller written in immaculate prose … an almost self-effacing commitment to unadorned clarity … Power’s restraint pays off, making for a subtly immersive read, his sentences rippling like clear water even as the story’s murkier undertow pulls you out to sea. He doesn’t skimp on themes either, raising interesting questions about whether stories draw their power from reality or imagination, who (if anyone) owns them, and what privileges narrative control confers on the teller. Contemporary socio-political issues aside, A Lonely Man is a gripping and deftly controlled novel that proves Power is as good at writing books as he is at writing about them.”

crimereads.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Oprah
Person
Laura Dave
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverhead Books#Power#Vanity Fair#Ground#Npr#British#Shelf Awareness#Publishers Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press) 2. “Oh by the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House) 3. “Shadow Storm” by Christine Feehan (Berkley) 4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 5. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine) 6. “The...
Books & Literaturecatholic365.com

Teen Book Review: Shadow in the Dark

Shadow in the Dark: The Harwood Mysteries Book 1 by Antony Barone Kolenc. An attack by bandits in the middle of the night leaves a young boy with no memory of who he is or where he is from. Nursed back to health by the devoted monks in a Benedictine abbey, he takes the name Alexander, or Xan for short. Aided by the kindly Brother Andrew, Xan commits himself to finding out who he really is.
Books & Literaturenearnorthnow.com

Book Review: Faithless In Death

Review by Amy Martin, Fremont Area District Library Staff Member. Faithless in Death is the 52nd book in J.D. Robb's futuristic In Death series. In this book, Eve and her team are investigating the killing of a female artist. From the start, the facts don't add up, and Eve discovers that the woman who reported finding the body is telling lies. This starts a search for a killer with ties to a cult-like group.
Books & Literaturehistorynet.com

‘Women of Valor’ Book Review

Women of Valor: The Rochambelles on the World War II Front, by Ellen Hampton, McFarland & Co., Jefferson, N.C., 2021, $29.95. During World War II Free French Army Gen. Philippe Leclerc was known for utilizing unusual tactics to gain material advantages for his fighting units. Desperate to obtain ambulances to transport wounded troops, Leclerc was open to a radical proposal by indomitable American socialite Florence Conrad: Gain 19 ambulances by utilizing a group of female ambulance drivers dubbed the Rochambelles.
Books & Literatureihearofsherlock.com

Book Review: One Must Tell the Bees

"living the life of a hermit among your bees and your books" [LAST]. Holmes! Watson! Lincoln?! Booth?! The American Civil War?! The swamps of Virginny, the chalk hills of Sussex?. All these and more await the reader of J. Lawrence Matthews' fine new novel One Must Tell the Bees: The...
Posted by
The Fiction Addiction

Book Review: The Savage Instinct

The Savage Instinct(novel cover art from the publisher) When The Savage Instinct opens, Clara Blackstone is being released from the asylum after a mental breakdown. Clara plans to live quietly and avoid annoying her husband so she'll never be sent back to the madhouse, but it turns out that leaving the asylum is just the beginning of her trials and mysteries. Her meetings with accused serial murderer, Mary Ann Cotton, aren't even the darkest or most surprising part of this page-turner about madness and control.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
North Dallas Gazette

NDG Book Review: ‘The Secret History of Home Economics’

You’ve had a lot on your plate this past year. Lock-downs, virtual classes, and stay-at-home orders weren’t all bad, though; the hunker-down was an opportunity for a new hobby. Knitting busied your fingers. Reading engaged your mind. Newly-discovered baking skills literally added to your plate and, as in “The Secret History of Home Economics” by Danielle Dreilinger, Great-Grandma would be proud.
Books & Literatureala.org

Book Review: Only Most Devastated by Sophie Gonzales

Gonzales, Sophie. Only Mostly Devastated. Wednesday Books. 2020. $17.99. 288p. HC. 9781250315892. Out-and-proud Ollie moves from San Jose, California, to Collinswood, North Carolina, for the summer with his family to help care for his ailing Aunt Linda. At the lake one day with his cousins, he meets a boy named Will and the two are immediately taken with each other, and so begins a summer romance, the sort of mutual infatuation perhaps only experienced by high schoolers. When Aunt Linda takes a turn for the worse, Ollie and his parents decide to stay for the school year. Now the new kid at the local high school, Ollie is quickly befriended by a group of girls, and before long tells them of his fling with Will—only to discover Will attends the same school and is still very much in the closet. When the boys see one another at a party, Will’s initial excitement at seeing Ollie quickly dissipates, and as the days go on, he distances himself from Ollie, unwilling to admit his true feelings.
Books & LiteratureBelief.Net

Best Books for Kids This Summer

The Channing O'Banning series is about Channing, her quirky family and Teeny her adorable pig. Each books takes readers on an adventure and allows children to use their imagination. Channing is hilarious and knows how to crack a mystery while using essential skills and topics she's learned a long the way.
Books & Literatureoutsidebozeman.com

Book Review: Bison, Portrait of an Icon

As a kid growing up in Florida, I collected coins, and was particularly fascinated by the buffalo nickel. The 1913 shiny coin featured a Native American on the front and the profile of a bison bull on the back—its engravings fueled my imagination of the West. In Bison: Portrait of...
Lexington, MANECN

Books to Read This Month to Celebrate Pride Month

What better way to celebrate Pride Month this June than checking out books that tell the stories of the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ community?. The team at NECN along with Michelle Techler, a librarian at the Cary Memorial Library in Lexington, Massachusetts offered their suggestions for what to read to celebrate Pride Month this year.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

11 True Crime Books to Add to Your Collection

From documentaries and YouTube videos to memoirs and case files, audiences have been obsessed with true crime content for decades. And no matter how much macabre material is out there, people still can't get enough. So, whether you’re a seasoned true crime reader or just getting into the genre, here are 11 novels you need to add to your collection.
Books & Literaturekeizertimes.com

Book review: "Violet and Daisy"

You and your friend, you're like two peas in a pod. Yin and yang. Where one is, so's the other. You've been pals since forever and you do everything in tandem. Two sides of a coin. Like bread and butter. As in the new book "Violet and Daisy" by Sarah Miller, you're almost literally joined at the hip.
Books & Literaturehistorynet.com

Book Review: Blood and Treasure

Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier, by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Press, New York, 2021, $29.99. America’s first frontier, the one covered in this latest effort by The New York Times best-selling writing team of Bob Drury and Tom Clavin, lay west of the Appalachians and east of the Mississippi River. The title character, Daniel Boone (1734–1820), is the most famous character associated with that frontier, thanks to his exploits as a hunter, Indian fighter, explorer (think Cumberland Gap) and settler (particularly for settling in what became Kentucky). Boone was more than merely a creation of his early biographers, the authors argue. His lifetime of adventures and achievements were real.
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘Hype’ by Gabrielle Bluestone

Journalist Gabrielle Bluestone investigates the world of scammers and con artists on the internet – and why we continue to fall for them. In a world where marketing is now prominent on social media and the internet, Vice reporter Gabrielle Bluestone explores some of the biggest online scams in recent history. From music festivals that didn’t really happen to app ideas that made their developers rich before they even developed anything, ‘Hype: How Scammers, Grifters, Con Artists, and Influencers Are Taking Over the Internet – and Why We’re Following’ (HarperCollins, £16.99, ISBN: 9780008382643) delves through statistics, marketing data, and interviews to find out the real reason we fall for so much online.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Unsettledness resounds in 'Barcelona Dreaming'

One of the many inconveniences associated with the pandemic is that visitors were no longer allowed at the Free Lance–Star office in Central Park, which means I was unable to drop by periodically to see the Books editor hard at work and peruse the books to be released that lined four shelves in the office. I recognize that as far as inconveniences go, this ranks at the bottom, with Giant having to do away with its salad bar and my having to wear a mask while playing video games at the Card Cellar downtown.
Books & Literaturesparklyprettybriiiight.com

Book review: Architect of Memory by Karen Osborne

Space is not a welcoming environment. The stars may look pretty twinkling far above us on a blue-green ball but venture into the galaxy and you are confronted by a host of challenges, not least of which is humanity itself who in Karen Osborne’s Architects of Memory (A Memory War novel) are quite possibly the worst thing to happen to the outer limits of space.
Books & Literaturewopular.com

Regional Book Review: “the Cape Doctor” Historical Fiction At Its Best

“The Cape Doctor” by E.J. Levy (Little, Brown and Co.) The Cape Doctor by E.J. Levy (Little, Brown and Co.) “She died so I might live,” begins the strange tale of Dr. Jonathan Perry. No, this is not about a woman dying in childbirth. Instead, it is the story of Margaret Brackley, who in 1809, at age 14, dons the clothes and persona of young Jonathan Perry in order to attend medical school. And she lives the rest of her life as a male. With the approval and support of her wealthy benefactor, Perry is accepted into the University of Edinburgh medical school, which, of course, was closed to women.
Books & LiteratureGeeksofdoom.com

Book Review: The Ultimate Evil: The Search For The Sons Of Sam

Beginning in July of 1976, “Son of Sam” struck fear in the citizens of New York City for a year, as the serial killer eluded police while killing 6 and wounding 10 during 8 separate shooting sprees. So when the NYPD arrested David Berkowitz for these crimes in July of 1977, New Yorkers finally felt safe. The killer who terrorized a major city was at last captured and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison 6 times over. He’d never be able to harm anyone ever again.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

11 best LGBTQ+ books to read during Pride month and beyond

June marks Pride month, a time for us to celebrate and reflect on our LGBTQ+ lives, history and experiences.Pride is a time to commemorate our elders and the continued resistance of LGBTQ+ folks to harassment, discrimination and abuse.While this year’s Pride month may be a little different for most people around the globe, books remain an essential way to connect us with our communities, learn and grow.We’ve selected some of the best LGBTQ+ books of the last few years that will hopefully do just that.Read more:8 best letter writing sets for a personal touch8 best book club books to discuss,...