Oregon State

Nike SB Blazer Mid ‘Mosaic’ Releasing in Oregon Colors

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike SB will add to their Blazer Mid lineup that will release in several colorways. A part of the ‘Mosaic Pack,’ we have a pair that features Oregon Ducks colors. This Nike SB Blazer Mid comes dressed in shades of Green and Yellow. Constructed with leather, mesh, and suede, the Swoosh on the lateral side is broken while the medial comes with the traditional Swoosh. Other details include White and Sail on the midsole and a Gum rubber outsole that finishes the look.

