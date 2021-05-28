Nike SB Blazer Mid ‘Mosaic’ Releasing in Oregon Colors

The Air Jordan 14 will be going through winterized renovations that will allow the sneaker to thrive in colder, and wetter conditions this upcoming winter. Originally debuted in 1998-1999, the Air Jordan 14 was the first silhouette to release after Michael Jordan’s second retirement. Now in 2021, the silhouette will be acquiring a winterized rendition like we’ve seen grace a variety of the brands’ top models. The rendition is set to feature an Archaeo Brown and Multi-color edition but as of now, no leaked images have surfaced just yet. The sneaker will arrive as normal all while featuring more durable materials and a fleece-infused sock-liner liner to keep your feet a little warmer than usual.