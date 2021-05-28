Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut shooting: 3 dead, 1 seriously hurt in suspected murder-suicide, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDriH_0aEPSWha00

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Three people are dead and one person is being treated for serious injuries following an apparent murder-suicide in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, police said.

According to WTNH and WTIC, the incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Friday at a Lownds Drive home. Windsor Locks police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds and a fifth who was unharmed, the news outlets reported.

Crews pronounced three adults, including the suspected shooter, dead at the scene, authorities said. The fourth victim is undergoing surgery for serious injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the news outlets.

Police continue to investigate the incident but believe it was a murder-suicide, authorities said.

here or here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 167 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Windsor Locks, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Police#Conn#Fox61news#Wtnh#Wtic#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Georgia police shooting: Officer, suspect dead after traffic stop

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer and a suspect are both dead after gunfire erupted during a traffic stop in Cherokee County, authorities said. According to WSB-TV, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted early Thursday that it “is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Holly Springs Police Department.” A Holly Springs officer and a suspect died in the incident, the agency said.
Rochester, NYPosted by
WSB Radio

New York ambulance crash: 1 killed, 3 hurt, including emergency workers, in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman has died and three people, including two emergency workers, are hurt after a car and an ambulance crashed in Rochester, New York, authorities said. According to WHEC and WROC, the wreck occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Goodman Street and Central Park. An American Medical Response ambulance en route to a medical call collided with a vehicle carrying three women, Rochester police said.
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Newborn baby found in trash can at California park

LYNWOOD, Calif. — Authorities in California are searching for a person of interest after a newborn baby boy was discovered in a Lynwood trash can last week, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to KTLA and KTTV, the incident occurred about 8 a.m. Friday at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park....
Posted by
WSB Radio

One Man’s Opinion: REFUNDING the Police?

Within days of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, as well as the preceding death of Breona Taylor and other Black and Brown Americans who were victims of unjustified force by local law enforcement officers, a racial justice protest movement quickly sprang forth all across the country.