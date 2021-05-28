Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Gen Z-ers on TikTok are nostalgic for 2013 and everyone is feeling very old

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEP3i_0aEPSFwT00
Older Gen Z-ers couldn’t believe younger people were sad about not being old enough to enjoy 2013 (TikTok/abejab and zayla.tpwk)

Cast your mind back eight years ago to 2013 – when Daft Punk were getting lucky, Miley Cyrus shocked everyone with her foam finger antics at the VMAs and, perhaps crucially, One Direction were thriving. Do you feel old? Or do you feel a major sense of FOMO?

The answer to that question will depend on whether you’re a Millennial or part of Gen-Z, with TikTokers from the latter generation now sharing their regret that they were too young to enjoy some of that year’s best pop cultural moments.

It all began when TikToker zayla.tpwk made a video using the popular sound “are you on drugs” to answer the question ““why do you want to be a teenager in 2013?”

Zayla went on to explain why she wished she’d been a teenager that year, using various images of boyband One Direction – who were one of the biggest music acts in the world at the time, before taking a hiatus in 2016 – to illustrate the point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBygd_0aEPSFwT00
One Direction in 2013, where the band were extremely popular (Getty Images)

As she reminisced, the TikToker captioned the video: “A dream I will never live.”

The video, which you can watch in full here, has since been viewed 450,000 times, with 124,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who were just as nostalgic.

One person said: “Yeah you had to be there.”

“I truly peaked in 2013-2014 because of them,” another person wrote.

For those who were teenagers at the time, though, the TikTok served as a sobering reminder at how old they’re getting.

Someone else wrote: “I’m checking myself into a nursing home.”

“No way is this a thing now,” a fourth person said.

TikToker Bianca made her feelings very clear on the matter by staring back at the camera in shock with the text caption: “Not us entering the ‘I was born in the wrong generation’ stage please i’m only 22.” You can watch the full video here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXoyV_0aEPSFwT00
One TikToker couldn’t believe that younger people wanted to go back to 2013 (TikTok/abejab and zayla.tpwk)

In another TikTok, a user named Libby reminisces about the early 2010s, with a number of images from Tumblr – a social media that was immensely popular between 2011 to 2016.

“I wish I was 16-18 during 2014 so I could have this aesthetic,” she wrote. You can watch the full video here.

But perhaps this sentiment is not surprising. Pop culture writer Brian Raftery said in 2017 that social media time is making time move faster, according to Newsweek. As a result, nostalgia cycles have shortened due to how quickly internet moves on from trends.

A recent example of this is TikTokers reminiscing on the first quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic where Doja Cat’s Say So was popular, and everyone was making trendy whipped iced coffees too.

TikToker Jah-niece shared her nostalgia for last year’s strange events and people seemed to agree with her as the video has had 1.5M views, 540,000 likes, and tens of thousands of comments.

In the video, the text read: “I really had the audacity to complain abt my first quarantine, sis i was playing fortnite for like 2 hours w my friends, on facetime til 5 am, waking up at 2 and following my own school schedule with no teachers, taught myself for 4 months, working out, listening to new music, on tiktok 24/7, tried chikfila for the first time, had time to myself, TANNED FROM MY WINDOW, dyed my hair a lil purple. I had no reason to complain.”

You can watch the full video here.

Maybe it won’t be long before the internet gets nostalgic about 2021...

Indy100

Indy100

32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktokers#Gen Z#Tumblr#Fomo#Millennial#Tiktokers#Newsweek#Tiktok 24 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosHuffingtonPost

Gen Z Has A Body Positivity Problem, And It's Lurking On TikTok

Body positivity as we know it today took off in 2012, when bloggers and creators used the hashtag #bodypositivity to promote fat acceptance and turn attention toward underrepresented, and therefore underprivileged, bodies. “In the last two years, we’ve almost seen [body positivity] being normalized, which is a big deal,” Clémentine...
Behind Viral VideosA.V. Club

Gen Z created their own version of Rickrolling using Weezer on TikTok

“Buddy Holly” has become the new “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Gen Z managed to conjure up their own way of trolling their parents, friends, and even the deceased Margaret Thatcher with the new TikTok trend “Yo, you just got Weezered,” with the goal of recreating Weezer’s self-titled album art by any means necessary. The trend is very reminiscent of the late 2000s meme called “Rickrolling,” a popular bait-and-switch prank using Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Adult Swim TikTok trend pays tribute to Cartoon Network’s old commercials as users are nostalgic for past clips

A NEW trend has taken TikTok by storm as creators pay homage to Adult Swim's iconic "bumps" - causing a wave of nostalgia to ripple across the internet in the process. Adult Swim, which launched in 2001, is the Cartoon Network's overnight programming block that airs shows - including Family Guy and Rick & Morty - that are geared towards adult audiences.
Behind Viral Videosypulse.com

Yes, Gen Z Is Much More Likely Than Millennials to be on TikTok

Is TikTok really a Gen Z platform? The data says yes, and we’re breaking it down…. YPulse has reported that TikTok’s growth in 2020 was astronomical—and the platform’s star hasn’t fallen yet this year. According to DataTrek Research, TikTok saw the biggest surge on Google search in the span of 90 days at the end of last April, surpassing other popular social networks like Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter. Because of the spike, it was dubbed “the breakout social media platform of the COVID crisis.” Despite the app coming close to being banned in the U.S. last year, and facing a slew of copy-cat features, they still managed to become a favorite among young consumers.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Karen almost ‘ruins’ beach proposal in viral TikTok

A Canadian Karen nearly spoiled a once-in-a-lifetime moment when she happened upon a beach proposal that seemingly didn’t meet her approval. Karen’s almost-interruption went promptly viral following its appearance on Ottawa user @mevlideahmeti’s TikTok page. A brief video showing the incident itself, along with a second video explaining the surrounding circumstances, collected a combined 6 million views and tens of thousands of likes.
Hair CareAllure

These Color-Changing Hair Clips Are Making TikTok So Nostalgic

Butterfly-shaped claw hair clips and brightly-colored bubble ties are a staple of many childhoods, for those of us born in the '80s and later. And since folks love nostalgia, the hair accessories from our primary school days have been reappearing on store shelves and on social media, as people have been incorporating them into the hairstyles they wear now. Case in point: Del Sol's Color-Changing Hair Clips, which are enjoying a viral revival on Tiktok, thanks to user Kyanne Highfill.
FitnessElle

Is Body Neutrality The Answer To Gen Z's Diet Culture Problem?

*Trigger warning: eating disorders and self harm. For teenagers of the 2010s, as well as bustling bus journeys soundtracked by high tempo new releases, and the constant beeping of zip card passes as we swiped in and out of school, the decade was also epitomised by the rise of 'new' social media websites.
Public HealthDenton Record-Chronicle

COVID-19 behind the eyes of a Gen Z prisoner

EDITOR’S NOTE: This guest essay is part of an op-ed project from the Mayborn School of Journalism in which students were asked to look back at the pandemic and describe what it was like from their point of view. This is the final student-authored perspective to be published. In March...
Celebritieshot1061.com

The Kid Laroi Teases Third Chapter in ‘F Love’ Series

Australian sensation The Kid LAROi is teasing a new project, F*ck Love 3, which he says will drop in July. In a series of pics posted on Sunday (June 13), the 17 year-old rapper/singer teased, “JULY! THE WAIT IS OVER. #FUCKLOV3.”. No additional information was available on the project at...
Camarillo, CAlacomadre.org

Millennial Girl Learning to Live in a Gen Z World

Let’s start off honestly; I feel I’d be lying if I said I’ve never blogged before, as would anyone else from the era that was Myspace. Let’s face it, those self-taught coded About Me’s were taken very seriously. Hi, I’m Cassie and just in case it’s not obvious enough, I’m a millennial girl learning to live in a Gen Z world. Zero sass in my tone whatsoever.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Miley Cyrus reveals that this is the one pleasure that she can’t live without

Miley Cyrus has never shied away from self-expression and in a recent conversation with Magnum Ice Cream, ahead of her free, virtual, worldwide concert experience, called Miley in Layers, the pop culture icon peeled back the many layers of her life. From her pleasure that she cannot live without to her appreciation of self-expression, Cyrus reveals the many facets of her personality.