Sharansky: Soviet Jewry’s Struggle Can Inspire Fight against anti-Semitism

By Jewish Press News Desk
The Jewish Press
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman rights icon and former Soviet refusenik Natan Sharansky, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, Malcolm Hoenlein, and Prof. Susannah Heschel, daughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, were among the leading figures who participated in a special online symposium marking Jewish American Heritage Month. Speakers emphasized that the Free Soviet Jewry campaign’s successful blending of grassroots activism and political advocacy can be a model in today’s fight against the dangerous growth of antisemitism.

