Sharansky: Soviet Jewry’s Struggle Can Inspire Fight against anti-Semitism

We are at last getting an interesting insight into the mechanics of anti-Semitism in the aftermath of the rather intense clashes between Israel and Hamas two weeks ago. It seems that after all this time, this is not really just anti-Semitism. That is too sophisticated a term to be used in a situation like this, and not enough people can understand or appreciate what that really is or how it works. What we truly have at play here is unbridled Jew-hatred. That some people hate Jews and do not even need a reason is more easily digestible and understandable to many. Why get bogged down in the details of analyzing the reasons why someone might deserve to be dealt with in a hostile fashion if you can just jump directly to plainly hating them?