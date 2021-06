I always enjoy the warmer months in Michigan, not only because there is no snow, but you can do things outdoors. Like many folks I enjoy dining outdoors. When at home many times we’ll take our meal out onto the deck and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, or we’ll just fire up the grill and cook out. Here in Michigan we are fortunate to have lot’s of outdoor dining available all over the state as well, for those days when you just want someone else to do the cooking.