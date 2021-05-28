Helen Louise Edgemon Lane, age 88, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Ten Mile, surrounded by her family. She was born March 8, 1933 in Hilton, Virginia. She was the wife of Cyrus Reuben Edgemon of Ten Mile. Helen enjoyed her family, birdwatching, working in her flowers, jigsaw puzzles and word searches. Her most treasured memories were time spent with her daughter, Kathy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Cyrus Reuben Edgemon; second husband, Charles Lane; parents, William Edward & Lola Lucille Lunsford Sampson; sisters, Ann Dupree, Margaret Willis, Betty Ledbetter, C.R. Sampson, and Wayne Sampson.