The Surface Duo is no stranger to price cuts, thanks to its eye watering $1,499.99 price tag for the 256GB variant. Only a month after launch, Microsoft itself slashed $200 off the price, and earlier this year you could find it at $400 off at Amazon and Best Buy. To top it all off, it was named as one of the biggest tech disappointments of 2020 by us, and I'm sure others as well. However, it is a sign of things to come, dual screen phones are becoming more and more common as manufacturers work out the kinks, thanks to consumers being all too often a willing test case for new technologies, and you can now own one at up to $708 off straight from Microsoft.