Chippewa Falls, WI

Rudiger follows in dad's footsteps in hockey

By Liam Marlaire - The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis. (TNS)
Janesville Gazette
 20 days ago

May 28—MENOMONIE — In what Kendall Rudiger describes as a hockey family, her father for 30 years had one accomplishment most relatives couldn't match: a team state title. Mark Rudiger played for a Menomonie High School team that took the crown in 1991 with a 3-2 victory over Superior. Earlier this year, however, Kendall equaled that feat by helping the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Co-op team win the girls state title. The victory over University School of Milwaukee Co-op also was 3-2, but it took overtime to determine the winner.

