There's a new No. 1 in the basketball recruiting rankings. Does Kentucky have a shot?

Steve Clinkscale is a top-notch recruiter–there is no denying that. Without him spending the last five or so years as the defensive backs coach at Kentucky, the Wildcats very well would have missed out on big-name recruits such as Destin and Keaten Wade, Yusuf Corker, Justin Rogers, Marquan McCall, DeAndre Square, Brandin Echols, and many, many more. On the field, Clinkscale was just as important to Kentucky. The ‘Cats ranked in the top-four among SEC programs over the last three seasons when it came to pass defense.