Clinton, TN

Steve Lopez Jr.

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 20 days ago

Home Advertise With Us About Us Local News Local Sports Obituaries Trading Time Classifieds Extras. Steve Lopez Jr. passed away May 26, 2021. He was born August 23, 1953 in South Chicago to Steve and Mary Lopez. Steve was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. Following the military, he continued his service to his country in East Tennessee as a Special Agent with the Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration. For 35 years, Steve covertly supported the critical missions of America’s nuclear weapons enterprise. His skill level was best seen on the evening of September 11, 2001, when the US Government chartered a plane from an undisclosed location to fly Steve and his team back to the Tennessee Valley. On that evening his plane was one of only a few in the sky above our country. Following his retirement as a Federal Agent, Steve chose to further his service as an armor with UNWIN, where he worked with teams to test security at all of the nation’s nuclear power plants. He continued this until May 12, 2021. A living embodiment of selfless service, Steve humbly worked to serve others until the very end.

