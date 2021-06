IARN — South Korea has been a top destination for U.S. beef this year, with exports up 15% from last year at $686.6 million. Jihae Yang, Korea director for the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), said the U.S. beef exports’ strong performance is mostly driven by high retail demand since Korean consumers increased their supermarket and online purchases of U.S. beef for home cooking during the pandemic. Additionally, U.S. beef is very popular in Korea’s foodservice sector, and restaurant activity in Korea is reaching pre-COVID levels.