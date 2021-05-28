Hyundai Motor considers Beijing plant sale - report

Hyundai is seeking to sell an idle plant site in China to a local district government, according to a report by the Korean news agency Yonhap. The report said Hyundai Motor plans to sell the site of the No. 1 Beijing plant, which has been suspended since April 2019, to the Shunyi administrative district. Yonhap cited an anonymous source familiar with the matter. The move could follow an assessment by Hyundai of manufacturing capacity in the country as it tries to revive interest in its products. The luxury Genesis brand is also launching in China this year.