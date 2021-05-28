Innocent Michigan Man Free After Over Three Decades in Prison

(Juneau) A Beaver Dam man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday on domestic abuse charges. When Jordan Kemper could not find his vape device last July, he became angry and struck the victim multiple times, leaving visible bruising. He also dragged the victim by her ankle and leg, restrained her on a bed and continuously beat her in the face. While in custody at the Dodge County Jail, Kemper convinced another inmate to let him use their identification number to call the victim over her written statement about the attack. He told her fix it or he was going to do 30 years in prison. Kemper also said that the victim needed to tell prosecutors that she lied and that she caused her own injuries. During sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra said Kemper has a lengthy history of violent behavior and that there was no alternative to a lengthy prison sentence. The 26-year-old was also placed on extended supervision for three years.