Michigan State

Innocent Michigan Man Free After Over Three Decades in Prison

By Cadillac Jack
Posted by 
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 20 days ago
I could not even imagine the horror of being in jail for a crime I did not commit, and according to innocenceproject.com, it's estimated that between 2.3 percent and 5 percent of all U.S. prisoners are not guilty. The amount of people in jail now is staggering. Over two million Americans are currently in jail. The troubling part is about 120,000 people are incarcerated because of wrongful convictions.

100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

