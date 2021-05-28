Cancel
Bee watchers wanted: UGA studies bees from Japan, China

By Georgia News Network
WGAU
WGAU
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16G8HL_0aEPR3TD00

Entomologists at the University of Georgia are looking for volunteers to help document bees from Japan and China: they say the Sculptured Resin bee is not a threat to people, but they are to the native Carpenter bee. That is because they take over the holes the Carpenter bee creates in wood to lay its eggs. Resin bees are not strong enough to drill the holes themselves. UGA has set up a website to recruit volunteer bee watchers.

If you’re interested, visit the I naturalist website under the project Wanted! Sculptured Resin Bees in Georgia to get involved.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
