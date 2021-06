EAU CLAIRE — The Bloomer Woodticks earned a pair of one-run wins over the Eau Claire Rivermen on Sunday in Chippewa River Baseball League action by scores of 3-2 and 6-5. Connor Stoik was 4-for-4 for Bloomer in the first game as the Woodticks scored one in the third and twice in the fifth to take the lead for good in the opener. Corey Poirier had two hits, Jake Malinowski scored two runs while Poirier, Stoik and Curtis Dachel each had one run batted in.