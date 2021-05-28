Cancel
Jacksonville, NC

A Day To Remember: Jacksonville to observe Memorial Day with virtual program

Cover picture for the articleRetired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Grant Beck is not fond of the saying Happy Memorial Day. “There’s nothing happy about when you memorialize your dead,” Beck said. Beck is the past commander of Beirut Memorial Chapter 642, Military Order of the Purple Heart, which at 11:00 a.m. on Monday will host a live-streamed Virtual Memorial Day Observance at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

