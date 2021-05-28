Cancel
Athens, GA

Bulldogs get kick times for first two home games

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 20 days ago
The Georgia Bulldog football team, now 99 days away from its season opener against the Clemson Tigers, learns the kick times for the first two home games of the year: the September 11 game against Alabama-Birmingham is set for 3:30, the Southeastern Conference opener a week later will be a night game: the Dogs and South Carolina will go at 7 o’clock on September 18.

From Leland Barrow, UGA Sports Communications…

Georgia’s second and third football games this fall – the home opener versus UAB on Sept. 11 and the Southeastern Conference opener against South Carolina on Sept. 18 – were among an early round of selections made Thursday for the ESPN networks, according to an announcement by the league office.

The Bulldogs’ contest in Athens against the Blazers during the second week of the season will be slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The following Saturday, Georgia will play host to the Gamecocks at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Kickoff times and networks had already been announced for the Bulldogs’ season opener versus Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte on Sept. 4 and for Georgia’s annual showdown with Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 30. The Georgia-Clemson game will be at 7:30 p.m. on ABC while the Georgia-Florida matchup will be at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Kickoff times and networks were announced for the first three weeks of the season and selected games were announced for three other Saturdays later in the year. For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

Following a 2020 season that featured all SEC teams playing a 10-game conference-only regular season, the league will resume its 12-game regular season schedule in 2021, featuring eight SEC games and four non-conference games before the postseason. The SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 4 p.m. on CBS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

