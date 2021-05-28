Cancel
Massachusetts Judge Rules Robinhood Cannot Block Regulator’s Case

By Jamie Crawley
CoinDesk
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobinhood was trying to stop an enforcement action alleging that the platform encourages inexperienced users to make risky trades without safeguarding limits. Online brokerage platform Robinhood’s bid to prevent Massachusetts regulators proceeding with an enforcement action was rejected, according to a report by Reuters. Robinhood, which offers cryptocurrency trading among...

www.coindesk.com
