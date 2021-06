Looks like Busta Rhymes has got something brewing in his dungeon and he has no problem roaring about it. On Sunday (June 6), the Hip-Hop legend took to his Instagram page to tease a collaboration with not only Pharrell, but his original partner in crime, Chad Hugo, who jointly are known as The Neptunes. You probably knew that if you’re here. Sharing a picture with all three of them posing up a storm, Busta captioned the pic with a message of excitement.