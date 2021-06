Everton have sensationally begun talks with ex-Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo over their vacant manager position, according to reports in Italy. Carlo Ancelotti stunned the Toffees when he decided to take up an offer to return to Real Madrid and replace his outgoing former assistant, Zinedine Zidane. That threw Everton's plans into disarray and left the Premier League side with a summer manager hunt they did not expect.