Writing Local with the Writer-in-Residence workshop to take place June 2. On Wednesday, June 2, there will be a workshop with Joan F. Smith in a Zoom program called: “Writing Local with the Writer-in-Residence.” This program, which starts at 7:00 p.m., will be an opportunity for people living, working, or from Milton (and the surrounding area) to reflect on and write about their experiences with a specific spot, space, or place in town. Come with your sharpened pencil, ready to write, once you have registered in advance!