Can Corporate Culture Hold Fast Though A Crisis?

Chuck Robbins is the chair and CEO of Cisco, a Silicon Valley-based tech company that is one of the largest and most influential software and hardware businesses in the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cisco’s Webex was the leading video conferencing and cloud service used by businesses and governments around the globe to help more people work from home. As the Biden administration looks to modernize digital infrastructure, Cisco is building rural broadband solutions to bridge the digital divide and is investing in new cybersecurity technologies to prevent cybercrime as companies move towards hybrid work. Join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius with Robbins to discuss the future of work, the future of the internet and the cost of cybersecurity.