Facebook is primarily a social networking platform but it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone these days that it has grown far past that narrow definition. The tech giant has its hands in pretty much anything that can be associated with being social, including virtual reality or even money. Going beyond the usual culprits of product ads and purchasing stuff on Facebook, it has turned its Messenger platform into a P2P money transfer service of its own, one that may have just become easier in Facebook’s latest update.