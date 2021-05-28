Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Poul Schlueter, longtime Danish prime minister, dies at 92

By JAN M. OLSEN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kvdr_0aEPQ7tU00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Poul Schlueter, Denmark’s prime minister for over a decade who negotiated exemptions for his country to a key European Union treaty after Danes rejected the initial text in a referendum, has died. He was 92.

Schlueter, who was prime minister from 1982-1993, died Thursday surrounded by his family, the leader of the party that he once headed said Friday in a statement.

“The family has lost a dear member, and our country has lost one of the most important people of our time,” Soeren Pape Poulsen, who heads the opposition Conservatives, said in a statement.

“He was a politician and a human being who has left his mark on the lives of Danes and our common history,” said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a statement, adding he “always had a twinkle in the eye” and was “an excellent communicator.”

“He was a hugely gifted political person,” she said.

In 1992, Denmark stalled the EU’s move toward a closer cooperation when Danes rejected the Maastricht treaty.

At home, Schlueter negotiated four exemptions, including one that allows Denmark to stay outside the euro. A year later, the revised text was approved in a second Danish referendum, allowing other EU members to move on with their plans.

Schlueter had taken power in 1982 after Social Democrat Anker Joergensen stepped down amid rising foreign debt and deteriorating public finances. The new premier tightened spending and his economic policy. He went on to be the longest-serving Danish prime minister since World War II.

In 1993, Schlueter surprisingly stepped down following an immigration scandal involving his justice minister, allowing the Social Democratic opposition to grab power. He was then elected to the European Parliament, where he sat from from 1994 to 1999.

A lawyer by education, Schlueter is survived by his second wife, Anne Marie Vessel Schlueter, and his son from his first marriage, Peter. A funeral is planned for next week in Copenhagen.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

479K+
Followers
252K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Copenhagen#Danish#Foreign Debt#Ap#Conservatives#Eu#Social Democratic#The European Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
World War II
Related
PoliticsWAR HISTORY ONLINE

Canadian Prime Minister Apologizes For Italian Canadian Internment

On the 27th of May, 2021, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a formal apology to Italian Canadians for their internment during WWII after Canada declared war on Italy. After the declaration of war, over 30,000 Italian Canadians became “enemy aliens” — people who belong to a foreign nation that...
Economymacaubusiness.com

EU chief to launch recovery fund in Lisbon, Madrid

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visits Lisbon and Madrid Wednesday where she will begin approving recovery plans submitted by nations seeking funding from the bloc’s coronavirus recovery fund. “This is a historic achievement,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament last week in announcing the imminent activation of...
PoliticsPrime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today met with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, on the margins of the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium. Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Sánchez discussed the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Trudeau expressed Canada’s gratitude for Spain’s ongoing support for exporting vaccines to Canada. The two leaders also spoke about the strength of transatlantic relations and their collaboration within NATO.
Politicsakipress.com

Prime Ministers of Uzbekistan, Russia to hold talks in Moscow

AKIPRESS.COM - The second meeting of the Uzbek-Russian intergovernmental commission at the level of Prime Ministers will be held on June 22 in Moscow. The countries will discuss the issues related to preparations of the upcoming bilateral negotiations at top level, according to the CIS Executive Committee. The first meeting...
Middle EastWIBC.com

Netanyahu Ousted As Prime Minister Of Israel

JERUSALEM — With lawmakers’ vote of 60 and 59, Naftali Bennett won a crucial vote in Israel’s Knesset Sunday, ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — the country’s longest-serving leader — from office. To his supporters, he’s the tireless protector of modern-day Israel who helped turn the small nation into an...
Middle Eastdnyuz.com

Young Israelis face the end of their forever prime minister.

After 12 years with Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, young Israelis and Palestinians — who can barely remember his predecessor — expressed a wide range of reactions to the possibility of a future without Mr. Netanyahu at the helm. “Wow,” said Gil Maymon, a graduate student at the Hebrew University...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Statement By The Prime Minister On Philippine Independence Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Philippine Independence Day:. "Today, we join the Filipino community in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 123rd anniversary of Philippine independence. " Canada and the Philippines enjoy very strong people-to-people...
POTUSThe Guardian

A Catholic prime minister in No 10 is a watershed moment

There’s a quip that both Boris Johnson and David Cameron have used – one that shows they are aware of the pitfalls of signing up to a specific religion in secular Britain while also wanting to keep co-religionists on side. Both have said that their Christian faith is a bit like the signal for Magic FM in the Chilterns: it comes and goes. But while Cameron the Christian is a typical nominal Anglican – church is for hatching, matching and dispatching, Christmas and Remembrance Sunday – Johnson’s involvement with religion has been far more topsy-turvy and dramatic. Who would have thought, when he became prime minister in 2019, that he would stop the balancing act and instead become a standard bearer for Roman Catholicism as the first occupant of No 10 to practise the religion?
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: An agenda for a global recovery

Nothing could provide more compelling or tragic proof of the necessity of global cooperation than the pandemic which has swept the world and claimed over 3.7 million lives. For the first time since the onset of this catastrophe, leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) will meet in person on Friday for a summit that I will chair in Cornwall in the United Kingdom. I have also invited the prime ministers of India and Australia and the presidents of South Korea and South Africa, allowing a broader gathering of fellow democracies and free societies.
World94.3 Jack FM

Former Mongolian prime minister Khurelsukh wins presidency

ULAANBAATAR (Reuters) – Former Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh became the country’s sixth democratically elected president on Wednesday, further consolidating the power of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP). Khurelsukh, who was forced to resign as prime minister after protests earlier this year, had an insurmountable lead over Sodnomzundui Erdene...
PoliticsNATO

Visit to NATO by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania

On Thursday 03 June 2021 the NATO Secretary General Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania, Ms Ingrida Šimonytė, at NATO Headquarters. Media Advisory. 17:10 (CEST) Joint Press Point by the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister. Media Coverage. In order to...
Politicsnorthafricapost.com

Morocco is one of EU’s most stable, powerful partners, MEP says

Member of the European Parliament Tomáš Zdechovský has underlined that Morocco is one of the most stable and powerful partners of the European Union and that cooperation with the North African country, which has been very succesful so far, will remain that way in the long term. In an interview...
Public Healthdnyuz.com

Germany: Top court rejects AfD lawsuit on COVID recovery fund

Germany’s Constitutional Court on Thursday threw out an emergency appeal by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party against Berlin’s ratification of the European Union’s multibillion-euro coronavirus recovery fund. Since the relevant legislation had already been signed by the German president and promulgated in the Federal Gazette, the application lacked...
Politicsgmfus.org

Central Europe’s Radical Right and EU Foreign Policy

When the far right gets into government, it might take less-extreme positions—or shove mainstream parties rightward. Radical right parties—nativist and authoritarian—have become stable features on the political scene in Central Europe. In the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia (the Visegrad countries), eight such parties, ranging from extremists to transformed mainstream rightists, gained representation in their countries’ latest parliamentary elections.
Middle Eastalaturkaonline.com

Hamas chief meets with Morocco’s prime minister

RABAT, Morocco (AA) – Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh met Wednesday with Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani and officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (PJD). Haniyeh thanked Othmani for the invitation. "I hope that this visit will lead to getting the desired and expected results from the...