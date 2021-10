Larimer County’s DA has created an adult diversion program aimed at helping those accused of low-level crimes move forward. The diversion program empowers those charged with crimes of opportunity to take responsibility for their crime and make things right, whether that’s performing community service or repairing damage some other way. The Coloradoan reports the diversion team will review cases proactively before a first court appearance. Anyone charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor who has no criminal history will be automatically considered from the program. Those with Class 1 misdemeanors or lower-level felonies will also be considered. A juvenile diversion program has already existed in Larimer County for two decades. Read more about the program at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO