Welcome to Nicholl Park located in Richmond, California! This park has a very cool layout with skate obstacles wrapping around a bunch of trees in this park. The park has anything you could ask for from banks, ledges, rails, manual pads, a fun box and even a halfpipe! With all the trees there is lots of shade at this park, so come out on a hot day and enjoy a good skate session! What is your favorite park in the Bay Area? Let me know in the comments! #hiddengems