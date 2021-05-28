CLIPPINGS: One gardener's shrub is another's tree

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. We were driving past the old Vicarage just after lunch today and noticed that the garden was open as part of the National Garden Scheme. So I turned around, re-parked and we walked up to have a look. The first time I photographed this building was as part of English Heritage's Images of England project, which was around the year 2000. Today was the first time we saw round the back and the absolutely magnificent garden. From the patio, through to lawns, then paths descending down between the trees and running alongside the stream that I would imagine is part of the moat at Newhall Farm. This hall has been totally renovated since we remember it as a ruin on its little island in the moat. But back to today's trip. It's a great idea that owners open up their gardens a couple of times a year, charging a small amount that is donated to charity. It was an unexpected bonus for today and we'll keep an eye out for other gardens from now on.