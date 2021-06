The 67th Montana Legislative Assembly has been over for six weeks and we continue to hear about the aftereffects of this session. Our legislators took an oath to uphold and defend both the federal and state constitutions yet numerous bills enacted this session are clearly unconstitutional. Knowing that many of these bills would be challenged in courts, the legislature set aside $100,000 of our tax money to fight lawsuits. For example: HB 102, the campus carry bill. Article X of our state constitution gives full authority over the University System to the Board of Regents. The board and other groups have filed lawsuits against this law as unconstitutional. Funny thing, when the legislature passed this bill, they made a caveat that the University System would receive an extra $1 million if they don’t sue the state over it.