Letter: The time for false claims by Tenet is over. It's time to get back to the table

telegram.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to respond to a letter to the editor that was written by Fran Maringalo, a former Tenet manager. It contained misconceptions that need to be clarified. First, it was Tenet that walked away from the table and refused to negotiate an end to the strike, and later announced it was hiring nurses to permanently replace us. It is no surprise it wants to replace us, as we are on strike for one reason, to stop Tenet from continuing to place you, our friends and neighbors, in harm’s way by continuing to avoid providing the staffing we need to keep you safe.

www.telegram.com
#Health And Safety#Mna#Umass Memorial
POTUSWashington Post

It’s time to go back to the doctor’s office. In person this time.

I am a primary care doctor who runs our chronic disease and preventive care initiatives at Massachusetts General Hospital, and in these waning days of the pandemic my clinic often feels like a family reunion that has gone really well. I get to catch up with people I have known for almost a decade — many of whom I haven’t seen in well over a year — and make a difference in their lives. But those reunions aren’t always happy: Every other week for the last two months, I have diagnosed one of my patients with cancer. That has never happened before in my 10-year career.
JobsPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

It’s time to get to work

If records from the world in general and America, in particular, survive a few more generations, I rather suspect that one item of interest will generate a lot of buzz amongst those future historians:. Why were people paid more to stay home than to go to work?. Mind you, thanks...
PoliticsDaily Item

Letter: It’s time for Social Security fairness

I write to ask you to address an injustice, which was created by Congress, that has weakened retirement security for thousands of public sector workers, especially in Massachusetts. The Social Security Administration Act of 1983 contained two provisions — The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO).
EducationSouth Coast Today

Letter: Early childhood education is essential. It's time we treat it that way.

The Standard-Times verifies and reviews all letters to the editor we receive. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not those of The Standard-Times. The economy depends on child care. During the pandemic Early Childhood Educators were not considered essential yet those who were, had no access to high-quality, affordable early childhood education as a result of our society’s lack of investment on this irreducible stage in life. Emergency centers were an afterthought when in fact, child care should have been essential from the beginning.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Time to Focus on Facts, Not Opinions

Re: the June 13 article "Water worries should galvanize us." On May 29th Steller proclaimed; “No good reason for Tucson to raise water rates for some.” Today, Tim Steller reports; "I plan on tightening up my irrigation system this weekend.” Well, Tim, that individual response is not enough. Mr. Steller...
Labor Issueskentlive.news

Mum sacked for refusing to work weekends wins landmark legal case against NHS trust

A mother of three sacked for not agreeing to work weekends has won what her lawyers are claiming to be a landmark decision after a legal appeal. Gemma Dobson, 40, a community nurse from Cockermouth, Cumbria, won her appeal at the Employment Appeals Tribunal in London, with the judge citing, “the childcare disparity” of mothers, weighing in her favour.
SocietyCanton Repository

Letter to the Editor: Let's give equal time to those who served

According to what I am hearing on the radio and then looking it up, June is Pride Month. The website https://people.com/human-interest/pride-month-explained-pride-month-facts/ explains that Pride Month is devoted to supporting the LGBTQ community. This website says you can get involved by working on a phone or text bank or donating. What...
Lifestyleaustinfamily.com

Daily Tasks You Should Outsource To Get Your Time Back

Do you ever feel like there is never enough time in the day? If you are feeling overwhelmed with tasks and responsibilities, it may be because you have too many things on your plate. It could also be that some of those tasks should not even be yours to do. Let’s discuss daily tasks that can be outsourced to free up more time for yourself.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Jim Bakker Agrees to Pay $156,000 for Claiming Silver Solution Could Cure Coronavirus

Televangelist Jim Bakker has reached a settlement agreement over his false claims that a health supplement made of colloidal silver could alleviate and cure COVID-19. Bakker and Morningside Church Productions will pay $156,000 to the plaintiffs, and they are prohibited from marketing and selling Silver Solution as a curative, which the preacher did in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He said of the supplement, “God gave us this product, I believe.” He shipped Silver Solution, which has no known health benefits and can turn skin permanently blue, to supporters in exchange for donations of $80 to $125. Missouri’s attorney general sued Bakker and his church in response. As a stipulation of the settlement, Bakker admits no wrongdoing.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

What employers can ask about your vaccination status -- and what they can't

More companies are bringing workers back into the office -- and some employers want to know about vaccination status. Morgan Stanley (MS) told employees who work at its Manhattan headquarters that they have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to the office. The bank also said in a memo to New York employees that staff working in buildings with a "large employee presence" must confirm their vaccination status by early July.
inews.co.uk

Scrapping over social care funding is despicable – it’s time to get on with reform

The Times reported on Tuesday 22 June a worrying clash between the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The reason? Social care reform. Around £10bn is needed to fund the change required to improve social care provision in England (devolved nations look after social care funding themselves) and Mr Sunak insists he needs to be able to raise this through higher rates of income tax, VAT and national insurance. But Mr Johnson has promised twice that none of these taxes will be changed for the duration of his Parliament.
SocietyBakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Do the research on critical race theory

Regarding the June 22 Community Voices “Critical ‘bait’ theory”: I highly recommend that Rev. Angelo Frazier do his own research from multiple sources rather than relying on the right wing media Fox News and GOP propaganda. In doing so, he should be able to understand the issues and non-issues surrounding the “hyped” negativity designed to propagate unreasonable fear in others who also do not do their own research.
LawInsurance Journal

$750K Settlement Reached with Texas Physicians Group over False Claims

The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement agreement with a physicians group in El Paso over allegations of violating the false claims act. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas reported that El Paso Ear, Nose & Throat Associates (EPENT) has agreed to pay $750,000 to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicaid, Medicare and other federal healthcare programs by upcoding evaluation and management codes.