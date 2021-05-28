Letter: The time for false claims by Tenet is over. It's time to get back to the table

I would like to respond to a letter to the editor that was written by Fran Maringalo, a former Tenet manager. It contained misconceptions that need to be clarified. First, it was Tenet that walked away from the table and refused to negotiate an end to the strike, and later announced it was hiring nurses to permanently replace us. It is no surprise it wants to replace us, as we are on strike for one reason, to stop Tenet from continuing to place you, our friends and neighbors, in harm’s way by continuing to avoid providing the staffing we need to keep you safe.