PORTLAND, Ore. -- Brooklin Gomez and Avery Romano of the Portland Pilots women's rowing team both made the All-West Coast Conference Women's Rowing Team for this past season. Gomez and Romano were both mainstays of the first varsity eight for the Pilots this season. Gomez is a senior who has rowed with either the varsity four or varsity eight every year. Gomez helped pilot Portland's varsity eight to wins at the PLU Invite and to a fourth-place finish at the WCC Championships.